Arrest leads to recovery of items from several burglaries in metro

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Monday night after he stole a vehicle in Dilworth.

Officers were able to track the stolen vehicle to County Road 81 between Argusville and Harwood.

A Cass County deputy conducted a traffic stop and arrested 29-year-old Marcos Garza. While deputies were investigating, they discovered that Garza was in possession of stolen property from several unrelated burglaries in the metro area.

Garza has been charged with two counts of possession of stolen property, theft/possession of stolen credit cards and driving under suspension.

The vehicle Garza stole was returned to the owner.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating is is not releasing any more information at this time.