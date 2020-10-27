Essentia Health enrolling patients for clinical trial

Study seeks to improve patient health

FARGO, N.D. – Enrollment of a new clinical trial is underway for a study that will determine whether a commonly used drug to lower cholesterol can help adults over the age of 75.

Essentia Health is enrolling patients for the study. It’s called Preventable and will help researchers investigate if taking the drug Lipitor helps in maintaining patient’s health by preventing dementia, heart disease and other disabilities.

The study will divide patients into two groups with one group receiving the preventative drug and the other will be given a placebo. It will monitor patients for up to five years and will include more than 20,000 people throughout the country.

For more information on this clinical trial click here.