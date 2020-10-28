Davies Football Preaching Physicality Heading into Playoff Rematch With Mandan

Eagles enter the postseason as the two seed

FARGO, N.D. — Davies football enters the postseason as one of the hottest teams. The Eagles soared to wins over West Fargo and Shanley to close out the regular season as the two seed.

It’s put them in that spot for the second year in a row. It’s a playoff rematch from last season when the Eagles were clipped by Mandan on the final drive.

The run game has provided a spark for the offense with top options, Colton Alme and Truman Werremeyer combining for 844 yards.

It’s that type of physicality the Eagles want to bring out Friday night in order to come out victorious this time.

“I thought when we came out and played Shanley that first drive was probably the best drive all season. We went 70 yards. Took about eight minutes off the clock,” head coach Wayne Werremeyer said. “That’s because we had a physical offensive line and got after it a little bit, so that’s what we’re preaching to the kids. Mandan is a physical football team. They’re going to come out and punch you in the mouth and we have to survive that, punch back and be just as physical.”

“Just sticking to our game. It’s as simple as that. We’re a physical team. We just have to do all the little things right,” quarterback Reid Hartness said. “I think it worked well against Shanley just dominating that run game and that’ll open up other things.”

“We’ve been playing really physical. We’ve been running hard,” fullback Truman Werremeyer said. “We need to start sticking on blocks a little more though. Finishing blocks to the whistle and overall finishing more plays.”

Eagles get the home field advantage never losing there this year.