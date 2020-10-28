NDSU Soccer Releases Spring Schedule

Season Starts February 12th

FARGO, N.D. — The Summit League’s move of fall sports to the spring is a go. North Dakota State women’s soccer hits the pitch for an all-conference schedule starting with a pair of matches against Kansas City on February 12th and 14th.

The entire slate features two matches per weekend against the same team at the same location- on Fridays and Sundays. NDSU will have four contests at home and four on the road.

That first home match comes the following weekend on February 19th when the Bison host Western Illinois inside the bubble at Dacotah Field with no fans.

For head coach, Mike Regan, the format presents a unique challenge.

“Beating someone on Friday than turning around and getting them again on Sunday is a tough task,” Regan said. “We’ve go to make sure were mentally prepared and then also make sure that were prepared physically. There are some different tactical elements to that and were ready as a staff to make sure that were prepared to be ready on a Friday and then in a different way be prepared for the same opponent on Sundays.”

The Bison finished fifth in the Summit League last season with a 8-7-3 record.