Oakes Football Season Ends Due to COVID-19

Playoff Game with Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich canceled

OAKES, N.D. — Oakes football’s playoff run comes to an end five days before its quarterfinal round match-up with Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich due to COVID-19 on the team.

The Cardinals receive a bye and move on to the semifinals to face the winner of Shiloh Christian and Bishop Ryan.

The Tornadoes’ season finishes with a 36-0 win over Carrington in the opening round and just one loss in the regular season.

The Tornadoes outscored their opponents 295 to 80.