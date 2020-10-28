Oakes Football Season Ends Due to COVID-19
Playoff Game with Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich canceled
OAKES, N.D. — Oakes football’s playoff run comes to an end five days before its quarterfinal round match-up with Langdon Area-Edmore-Munich due to COVID-19 on the team.
The Cardinals receive a bye and move on to the semifinals to face the winner of Shiloh Christian and Bishop Ryan.
The Tornadoes’ season finishes with a 36-0 win over Carrington in the opening round and just one loss in the regular season.
The Tornadoes outscored their opponents 295 to 80.