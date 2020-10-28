Sheyenne Football Building Off Past Experience As Top Seed Into Playoffs

Mustangs are top seed from the east for second year in a row

WEST FARGO, N.D. — After the program’s first undefeated season in its history, Sheyenne football enters familiar territory as the number one seed from the east for the second consecutive season.

The Mustangs ride into the playoffs with their horse power of an offense averaging 38 points per game. Running back Barika Kpeenu leads the EDC in rushing for the second year in a row.

The Mustangs defense gets the job done too producing two shutouts.

Last season’s playoff run came to an end falling in the state championship to Bismarck Century, however, the Mustangs are using that experience to return with a better result.

“When you’re the one seed, you have a target on your back,” quarterback Grant Warkenthien said. “There’s that expectation, so it’s going to push us to work harder because we don’t want to fall down. We want to hold up to that number one spot and proceed to keep playing this season.”

“Going to the state championship. I didn’t know what to expect but being there and experiencing it a little bit, you can’t take those moments for granted,” running back Barika Kpeenu said. “You have to be hungry to get to that position again. That’s what were trying to get this team to be. Practice hard so we can get to that moment one more time.”

The Mustangs take on Jamestown at home in their opening game. The Blue Jays are 4-3 on the season.