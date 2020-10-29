Coyotes renounce draft rights for UND’s Mitchell Miller

Courtesy: University of North Dakota Athletics

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Arizona Coyotes announce the team has renounced the draft rights to University of North Dakota Freshman Mitchell Miller.

The Coyotes’ President and CEO Xavier Gutierrez says in a statement in part, “We were aware a bullying incident took place in 2016. We have learned more about the entire matter and the impact it has had on Isaiah and the Meyer-Crothers family. What we learned does not align with the core values and vision for our organization. I would like to apologize to Isaiah and the Meyer-Crothers family.”

In eighth grade, Miller was charged with violating Ohio’s Safe Schools Act for bullying Meyer-Crothers. He admitted to tricking him into licking candy he and another boy wiped in a urinal.

Click here to read the Coyotes’ full statement.