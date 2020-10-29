High School Football Roundup: Fargo North, Pelican Rapids Win

Spartans beat Grand Forks Central, Vikings beat Wadena-Deer Creek

FARGO, N.D. — It was a busy Thursday night for high school football in North Dakota and Minnesota.

In Grand Forks, Fargo North shutout Grand Forks Central 22-0 finishing the season with a 2-5 record. The Knight finish 1-6. It was a previously made up game from earlier in the regular season when GFC had a team COVID outbreak.

In Moorhead, Wadena-Deer Creek hosted Pelican Rapids at Jim Gotta Stadium at Moorhead High School. The Wolverines were not able to come out with the win as the Vikings took the victory, 54-20. The Vikings improve to 2-1. The Wolverines fall to .500 with a 2-2 record.