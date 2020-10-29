Jamestown Football Forfeits Game With Sheyenne; Mustangs Advance to Semifinal

Bluejays have symptomatic players/coaches with COVID-19

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Jamestown football is forfeiting its State Quarterfinal match-up with Sheyenne due to COVID-19 concerns.

In a statement from the athletic department, the Blue Jays have known or likely positive cases of the virus based off symptomatic players and coaches.

The decision was made jointly to ensure the safety of staff and students.

The Mustangs now advance to the semifinals and take on the winner of West Fargo and Bismarck next Friday.