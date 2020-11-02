Fargo Park District planning Island Park Pool renovation

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Park District is in the early stages of planning a complete Island Park Pool makeover.

The current pool was designed in 1977 and according to the Fargo Park District, is nearing the end of its lifespan.

A budget and timeline have not been established for the project yet, but the Fargo Park District has come up with several possible amenities that it hopes the public can weigh in on.

The amenities include a zero depth entry pool, a splash pad, a lazy river, a lap pool, waterslides and diving boards.

A survey created by the Fargo Park District asks the community to choose what amenities are most important to them. The final question allows the community to write in any other amenities they would like to see.

The survey is available from Nov. 2 until Nov. 30.

The Fargo Park District assures that while it is considering a complete remodel of the pool, the historic shell will remain intact.