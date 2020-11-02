Twins’ Kenta Maeda named finalist for AL Cy Young Award

Winner Announced on Nov. 11

Kenta Maeda turned out to be the top acquisition for the Minnesota Twins other than Josh Donaldson last off-season, and now he’s a finalist for the American League Cy Young Award.

His competition is Cleveland’s Shane Bieber, and Hyun-Jin Ryu of the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Twins acquired Maeda in a trade that sent Brusdar Graterol to the L.A. Dodgers. While Graterol now has a World Series ring, Maeda did start Game 1 of the AL Wild Card series against the Houston Astros.

Maeda became one of the Twins’ best pitchers in the 60-game season, especially with Michael Pineda out serving a suspension until the last 21 games. Maeda finished 6-1 in 11 starts with a 2.70 earned run average. He had 80 strikeouts and issued just 10 walks in 66 2/3 innings. In his only postseason start, he pitched five innings against the Astros, didn’t allow a run, struck out five and walked three.

Maeda also took a no-hitter into the ninth inning this season before giving up a bloop single.

The AL Cy Young Award winner will be announced Nov. 11. Bieber is the favorite. The Twins haven’t had a finalist since Johan Santana won it in 2006.