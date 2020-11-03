Minnesota Vikings quiet as NFL trade deadline passes

Deadline was 3 P.M. Tuesday

The NFL trade deadline came at 3 p.m. Tuesday, and the Minnesota Vikings couldn’t have been quieter.

The only move the Vikings made came back on Oct. 22, trading defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2021 third round pick, and a conditional pick. In six games with the Vikings, Ngakoue led the defense with five sacks.

Heading into the bye week, the Vikings were 1-5, their playoff hopes fading and all options on the table. Some of the names rumored to be on the trading table: Riley Reiff, Adam Thielen, Kyle Rudolph, Pat Elflein, Harrison Smith and Anthony Harris.

Mike Zimmer didn’t even rule out trades after the Vikings went to Lambeau Field and beat the Green Bay Packers 28-22 on Sunday. He said winning that game didn’t dictate what direction, one way or the other, the Vikings might go.

“I don’t believe so. It just depends on what kind of offers we get or what kind of things we can come up with. It really has nothing to do with the wins at this point in time,” Zimmer said.

There will be no fire sale. Rick Spielman isn’t stockpiling draft picks. The Vikings are 2-5, and have four of their next five games at U.S. Bank Stadium. That stretch starts with hosting the Detroit Lions on Sunday.