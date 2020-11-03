NDSU, UND, Concordia, MSUM Don’t Hold Any Practices On Election Day

NCAA made rule in September not to hold practices on Nov. 3

FARGO, N.D. — Minnesota along with NDSU, UND, Concordia and MSUM did not hold practices. The NCAA passed a rule in September making it mandatory for teams to give their players the first Tuesday in November off to make sure everyone votes.

Bison athletes were all 100 percent registered. Fighting Hawks student athletes for inclusion and diversity made a push to get all of their teams registered. Cobber football coach, Terry Horan, had his team all register to vote and did so on their own.

The FargoDome, Alerus Center and Memorial Coliseum were all used as polling places.