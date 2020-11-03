North Dakota reports 15 more COVID-19 deaths

Joe Radske,

BISMARCK, ND – North Dakota is reporting nearly 1,200 new cases of Covid-19, along with 15 more deaths.

555 deaths have been linked to the virus. Cass County reported 176 new cases.

One of the latest deaths was a woman from Cass County in her 80s.

215 people are in hospitals across the state.

The positivity rate was more than 15.5%.

BY THE NUMBERS 

7,997 – Total Tests from Yesterday*  

892,557 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began  

1,198 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday***** 

47,187 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began 

15.72% – Daily Positivity Rate** 

 

8,396 Total Active Cases  

-44 Individuals from yesterday 

1,201 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (755 with a recovery date of yesterday****)  

38,236 – Total recovered since the pandemic began 

215 – Currently Hospitalized  

+0 – Individuals from yesterday 

15 – New Deaths*** (555 total deaths since the pandemic began)  

 
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19 

·         Man in his 50s from Benson County.

·         Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.

·         Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.

·         Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.

·         Woman in her 80s from Cass County.

·         Man in his 70s from Dickey County

·         Man in his 80s from LaMoure County.

·         Woman in her 80s from Pierce County.

·         Man in his 80s from Rolette County.

·         Man in his 90s from Stark County.

·         Man in his 90s from Towner County.

·         Woman in her 80s from Towner County.

·         Man in his 80s from Ward County.

·         Man in his 80s from Ward County.

·         Man in his 90s from Wells County.

 
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY 

·         Adams County – 6

·         Barnes County – 11

·         Benson County – 2

·         Bottineau County – 1

·         Bowman County – 1

·         Burke County – 5

·         Burleigh County – 146

·         Cass County – 176

·         Cavalier County – 19

·         Dickey County – 11

·         Divide County – 3

·         Dunn County – 2

·         Eddy County – 2

·         Foster County – 10

·         Grand Forks County – 218

·         Grant County – 1

·         Griggs County – 2

·         Kidder County – 2

·         LaMoure County – 4

·         McHenry County – 8

·         McIntosh County – 1

·         McKenzie County – 15

·         McLean County – 13

·         Mercer County – 5

·         Morton County – 42

·         Mountrail County – 14

·         Nelson County – 4

·         Pembina County – 11

·         Pierce County – 4

·         Ramsey County – 6

·         Ransom County – 21

·         Richland County – 18

·         Rolette County – 41

·         Sargent County – 2

·         Sioux County – 13

·         Stark County – 13

·         Steele County – 3

·         Stutsman County – 86

·         Towner County – 4

·         Traill County – 13

·         Walsh County – 25

·         Ward County – 182

·         Wells County – 6

·         Williams County – 26

Categories: Community, Coronavirus-ND, Local News, North Dakota News
