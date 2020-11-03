North Dakota reports 15 more COVID-19 deaths

BISMARCK, ND – North Dakota is reporting nearly 1,200 new cases of Covid-19, along with 15 more deaths.

555 deaths have been linked to the virus. Cass County reported 176 new cases.

One of the latest deaths was a woman from Cass County in her 80s.

215 people are in hospitals across the state.

The positivity rate was more than 15.5%.

BY THE NUMBERS

7,997 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

892,557 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

1,198 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

47,187 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

15.72% – Daily Positivity Rate**

8,396 Total Active Cases

-44 Individuals from yesterday

1,201 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (755 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

38,236 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

215 – Currently Hospitalized

+0 – Individuals from yesterday

15 – New Deaths*** (555 total deaths since the pandemic began)



INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

· Man in his 50s from Benson County.

· Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.

· Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.

· Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.

· Woman in her 80s from Cass County.

· Man in his 70s from Dickey County

· Man in his 80s from LaMoure County.

· Woman in her 80s from Pierce County.

· Man in his 80s from Rolette County.

· Man in his 90s from Stark County.

· Man in his 90s from Towner County.

· Woman in her 80s from Towner County.

· Man in his 80s from Ward County.

· Man in his 80s from Ward County.

· Man in his 90s from Wells County.



COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

· Adams County – 6

· Barnes County – 11

· Benson County – 2

· Bottineau County – 1

· Bowman County – 1

· Burke County – 5

· Burleigh County – 146

· Cass County – 176

· Cavalier County – 19

· Dickey County – 11

· Divide County – 3

· Dunn County – 2

· Eddy County – 2

· Foster County – 10

· Grand Forks County – 218

· Grant County – 1

· Griggs County – 2

· Kidder County – 2

· LaMoure County – 4

· McHenry County – 8

· McIntosh County – 1

· McKenzie County – 15

· McLean County – 13

· Mercer County – 5

· Morton County – 42

· Mountrail County – 14

· Nelson County – 4

· Pembina County – 11

· Pierce County – 4

· Ramsey County – 6

· Ransom County – 21

· Richland County – 18

· Rolette County – 41

· Sargent County – 2

· Sioux County – 13

· Stark County – 13

· Steele County – 3

· Stutsman County – 86

· Towner County – 4

· Traill County – 13

· Walsh County – 25

· Ward County – 182

· Wells County – 6

· Williams County – 26