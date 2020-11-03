North Dakota reports 15 more COVID-19 deaths
BISMARCK, ND – North Dakota is reporting nearly 1,200 new cases of Covid-19, along with 15 more deaths.
555 deaths have been linked to the virus. Cass County reported 176 new cases.
One of the latest deaths was a woman from Cass County in her 80s.
215 people are in hospitals across the state.
The positivity rate was more than 15.5%.
BY THE NUMBERS
7,997 – Total Tests from Yesterday*
892,557 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began
1,198 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****
47,187 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began
15.72% – Daily Positivity Rate**
8,396 Total Active Cases
-44 Individuals from yesterday
1,201 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (755 with a recovery date of yesterday****)
38,236 – Total recovered since the pandemic began
215 – Currently Hospitalized
+0 – Individuals from yesterday
15 – New Deaths*** (555 total deaths since the pandemic began)
INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19
· Man in his 50s from Benson County.
· Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.
· Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.
· Woman in her 90s from Burleigh County.
· Woman in her 80s from Cass County.
· Man in his 70s from Dickey County
· Man in his 80s from LaMoure County.
· Woman in her 80s from Pierce County.
· Man in his 80s from Rolette County.
· Man in his 90s from Stark County.
· Man in his 90s from Towner County.
· Woman in her 80s from Towner County.
· Man in his 80s from Ward County.
· Man in his 80s from Ward County.
· Man in his 90s from Wells County.
COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY
· Adams County – 6
· Barnes County – 11
· Benson County – 2
· Bottineau County – 1
· Bowman County – 1
· Burke County – 5
· Burleigh County – 146
· Cass County – 176
· Cavalier County – 19
· Dickey County – 11
· Divide County – 3
· Dunn County – 2
· Eddy County – 2
· Foster County – 10
· Grand Forks County – 218
· Grant County – 1
· Griggs County – 2
· Kidder County – 2
· LaMoure County – 4
· McHenry County – 8
· McIntosh County – 1
· McKenzie County – 15
· McLean County – 13
· Mercer County – 5
· Morton County – 42
· Mountrail County – 14
· Nelson County – 4
· Pembina County – 11
· Pierce County – 4
· Ramsey County – 6
· Ransom County – 21
· Richland County – 18
· Rolette County – 41
· Sargent County – 2
· Sioux County – 13
· Stark County – 13
· Steele County – 3
· Stutsman County – 86
· Towner County – 4
· Traill County – 13
· Walsh County – 25
· Ward County – 182
· Wells County – 6
· Williams County – 26