Northern Cass Volleyball Caps Off Regular Season With 16-1 Record; First Place in Region One

Beat Central Cass in Straight Sets

CASSELTON, N..D — Northern Cass already clinched the top seed in the Region One Tournament but had one more game left in the regular season.

The Jaguars traveled to Central Cass to take on the Squirrels.

The Jaguars came in on a eight-game win streak and made it nine with a straight sets victory.

Northern Cass rolls into postseason play with a 16-1 record which begins on Friday.