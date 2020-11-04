Keeler eager to represent Moorhead & Oakport Township in the Minnesota House

Keeler defeated Republican candidate Edwin Hahn for the district 4A seat and will represent Moorhead and Oakport Township on the state level.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — After months worth of mostly-virtual campaigning, Democratic candidate Heather Keeler won the first political race she has been in.

“I am extremely humbled because it shows that the community has had my back through this,” said Keeler. “I am also really proud of my team knowing that I did not do this alone. I had a phenomenal campaign manager and a team that really helped me do the work.”

Keeler will represent Moorhead and Oakport Township on the state level as the district 4A representative. She defeated Republican candidate Edwin Hahn for the seat and will take over for Democrat Ben Lien who did not run for reelection.

Keeler says things have moved quickly since learning of the results. She has already had meetings with other representatives to get work started.

Her big priority throughout her campaign was education equity.

“Everybody has to have an opportunity to have access to quality education. It shouldn’t just be a privilege for some people. That is all the way from our Pre-K, to our K-12, to our higher [education],” said Keeler.

Keeler has met with school teachers this year to address the issue and get their input.

The representative-elect also plans to focus on quality healthcare for all and to advocate for better housing options.

“I think that we overlook housing a lot. We say we want affordable housing, but that is more than just adjusting codes. It is really thinking of how do we get our homeless off the street? How do we provide services for them so that they can be successful?” Keeler said.

The initial meetings with the House are focused on figuring out committee work. Keeler says she hopes to get on a committee for education as well as a tax committee to address the concerns Moorhead faces as a border city.

The most exciting part of her future political career is getting to work with others in her city.

“I really want to make decisions with the community,” said Keeler. “I am here to be a voice for all of us and I think some of the ideas will come as I continue to build relationships in this community. ”