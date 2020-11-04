NDSU Basketball Programs React to A Different 2020 Summit League Basketball Schedule

Bison begin conference play Jan. 2 at Western Illinois

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State women’s basketball dribbles into year two under head coach Jory Collins with their highest Summit League preseason ranking at since 2012 at fifth after making it to the Summit League Tournament semifinals.

Collins and the Bison hit the road to open up conference play at Western Illinois January 2nd and 3rd before the home opener at the SHAC against Omaha the following weekend.

Collins says the format reminds him and the players of postseason/AAU tournaments.

“You’re going to play the same team again. You’re going to try to make some minor adjustments from the night before,” Collins said. “You’re not going to have a whole lot of time to go through different things. Just being able to handle playing a full game and turning around playing another one in back-to-back days we’re use to that in some tournament settings, but not consistently for a whole semester so, that’ll be a little different, but these kids these days are use to playing AAU tournaments in three or four games a day, so I don’t think it’ll be an issue for us.”

The Bison return their top two scorers from last season in guard Michelle Gaislerova and forward Emily Dietz.

The NDSU men’s team joins the women’s team playing the same 16 games. Starting in Macomb. The Bison are coming off back-to-back Summit League championships and are picked to finish third behind South Dakota State and Oral Roberts.

Dave Richman and company face SDSU the weekend of February 20th and the Fighting Hawks in a rematch of the Summit League Championship in Grand Forks January 15th and 16th. The non-conference slate includes road games against Kansas and TCU.