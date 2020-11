MN High School Football Roundup: Moorhead Stays Unbeaten With Senior Night Win

Spuds beat Brainerd, 48-0

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead football is off to their best start since the 2015 season and have the best quarterback in the state of Minnesota. Trey Feeney leads the state in passing yards and touchdowns.

After a 48-0 win over Brainerd Thursday night, the Spuds stay unbeaten and improve to 5-0 on the season with one more home game next Wednesday against Bemidji.