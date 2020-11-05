Twins Nelson Cruz Wins Fourth Silver Slugger Award

Winner in back-to-back seasons

MINNEAPOLIS — For the fourth time in his major league baseball career designated hitter, Nelson Cruz, takes home the silver slugger award.

Cruz is the fifth Twin to earn the honor multiple time doing so in back to back seasons.

The Boom Stick had a monster year at the dish hitting 16 home runs, which was top 7 in the league, recording a plus .300 batting average 33 RBI’s 56 hits .397 on-base percentage and .595 slugging percentage also both top ten in the league.