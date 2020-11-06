15-year-old arrested after crashing into Horace bar

Bar remains open despite damage

HORACE, N.D. — A 15-year-old is arrested after authorities say he crashed a stolen car into a local bar overnight.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office officials say they are grateful no one was seriously hurt.

Just after two this morning, deputies responded to a car crashing into Big Erv’s Bar and Grill in Horace.

“We were able to ascertain that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Moorhead earlier in the evening. Law enforcement was notified that the responsible individual in that vehicle had been involved in a pursuit with the Moorhead Police Department,” Cass County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Timothy Briggeman said.

“Now when it got to the North Dakota side of the river, the vehicle was not being pursued in the Horace area, the Cass County sheriff’s officer and no other law enforcement ADT was around the vehicle unbeknownst to them the accident hadn’t even occurred until it was called in,” Briggeman said.

Lieutenant Timothy Briggeman says the car has been totaled and the driver had to be taken to a the hospital with unknown injuries.

As for the bar?

“We were closed. We had been closed for a little bit, so there were no people inside, there was no people outside there wasn’t anybody around at all. There was no damage to the main building, it was just the awning, the lights, everything like that that was just on top of the awning.” Big Erv’s Bar & Grill General Manager Danielle Pretzer said.

Despite the damage, everyone from the restaurant is doing well.

“We’re good everybody is safe. We’re open for business. Nobody got hurt. We’re open for business, so y’all come back and we’re right here,” Pretzer said.

The teen will face possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance charges.