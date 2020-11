MN high school football roundup

Perham, Hawley and Sebeka picked up wins on Friday night

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. — It was another Friday night under the lights for Minnesota high school football.

Perham handled things easily against East Grand Forks, downing the Green Wave 42-7.

Hawley and Crookston played a tight contest, but the Nuggets ultimately came out on top with the 34-32 victory.

Rothsay fell 28-14 against Sebeka.