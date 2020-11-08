Dem-NPL Party on what a Biden-Harris administration means for rural communities

“It was not because we didn’t have good candidates or the right strategy. We’re just — we’re in a state that is increasingly conservative and that supported Trump by a large margin,” says Democratic-NPL Party Chairwoman Kylie Oversen.

President Donald Trump won the general election in the state with more than 65% of the votes, and Republicans took statewide races including representation in congress, governor, state auditor and treasurer.

Although North Dakota remains highly Republican, Oversen says Joe Biden and Kamala Harris winning nationally is still a win for her party.

“It was obviously a tough week for Dem-NPLers, we had a tough election night, and so this was a small and big victory for us to see Joe Biden and Kamala Harris elected to the presidency,” she smiles.

Oversen says a Biden-Harris administration will serve rural communities in areas most needed, including healthcare expansion amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Our rural healthcare system would be decimated if the Affordable Care Act goes away tomorrow, and so it’s really important that we have leaders who are looking at the big picture.”

Another part of the big picture, she says, is support for farmers. “We are going to have an administration who values the agriculture sector and who knows that our farmers have really been hurting for a long time and that we need to rebuild markets, rebuild relationships with trading partners across the world.”

Worldwide relationships are not the only ones she says the administration will focus on.

Working across the aisle within our own government is just as important.

“Myself, our Dem-NPL legislators, and I can say the same for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, are committed to working with people of all political stripes. Once the election is over, we’ve got to be North Dakotans first and Americans first, and that’s what’s going to be most important,” Oversen adds.

Politico reports that former North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp is considered to be the top pick for Biden’s Agriculture secretary.