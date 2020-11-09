2020 Schedule Puts Emphasis On Strong Start for UND Hockey

26 game All-NCHC schedule with first 10 in Omaha beginning Dec. 2

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The college hockey season has arrived. North Dakota is lacing up the skates for a 26-game All-NCHC schedule starting December 2nd with the first 10 games in the Omaha pod.

UND plays the defending two-time national champions Minnesota-Duluth and St. Cloud State twice.

And won’t seem them again until the postseason. The rest of the 16 game slate is divided into divisions where the Fighting Hawks fall in the west.

Beginning New Year’s Eve, the Hawks play Omaha, Denver and Colorado college for two series at home sites to close out the regular season.

With the absence of those rivalries in the second half brings more of a focus — to come out strong.

“It makes an importance of making sure you’re ready to go. You get into those situations where teams like Duluth and St. Cloud. Those are really competitive heated games and you can’t wait around a period or two to get into the game,” Berry said. “We have to be ready and playing our best right away. “We’ll play Denver a couple times in the pod or bubble and I think its a situation where not only physically but mentally you need to be sharp and ready to go right away because you won’t have second chances in the second half to play them.”

The Hawks are the USCHO preseason number one heading into the season.