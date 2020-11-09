Partnership may lead to new owners for Fargo radio station

FARGO (KVRR) – A Fargo radio station that’s been owned by the same family for several decades may be changing hands.

Flag Family Media entered into a partnership agreement with Forum Communications Co. to play “an extensive role in the day-to-day operations at WDAY Radio.”

Flag Family Media says the agreement provides “an eventual path to ownership.”

Forum Communications also owns TV stations and newspapers, which are not part of the agreement.