MN HS Football Roundup: Moorhead, Breckenridge Close Out Regular Season With Wins

Spuds beat Bemidji; Cowboys beat Staples-Motley

MOORHEAD, Minn — Wednesday marked the final game of the regular season for many Minnesota high school football teams.

For Moorhead and Breckenridge that was the case. The Spuds move on to the postseason with a perfect 6-0 record after a 27-13 win over Bemidji. The Cowboys head in with a 5-1 record after a 54-0 win over Staples Motley.

Sections playoffs get underway next Tuesday.