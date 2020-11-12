Dilworth Police looking for man connected to shooting that left another injured

Police say this is an isolated incident and say there is no danger to the public.

DILWORTH, Minn. – Police continue to search for a man involved in an apartment shooting.

An argument between two men early Thursday morning at a Dilworth apartment leaves one injured in the hospital as the other fled the scene.

Officers responded to the 202 block of 5th Street Northwest at around 7:35.

“When the officers arrived on scene, they found one male with a gunshot wound to the right leg. He was transported to Sanford,” Dilworth Police Chief Ty Sharpe said.

That male was 37-year-old Christopher Lussier. Lussier underwent surgery with a non-life threatening injury to the leg.

Police want to talk to 37-year-old Dennis Hackley who ran north from the apartment building.

“There was some sort of altercation either yesterday or earlier today. Another one happened in the stairwell. During that second altercation one of the subjects was shot in the leg,” Sharpe said.

Officers believe three to five shots were fired.

A nearby neighbor who he didn’t hear the shots from his apartment and didn’t know those involved says there’s always activity happening in the area.

“A lot of times I don’t want to leave my house because it’s like, I’m afraid someone’s going to break in or afraid somebody out there is going to do something. It’s uncomfortable. It’s like you don’t feel comfortable in your own home and I don’t like that,” David Hess who lives nearby said.

Police say this is an isolated incident and say there is no danger to the public. Dilworth and Moorhead police responded to the scene along with Clay County deputies.