Northern Cass, Kindred Advance to Region One Volleyball Final

Championship match scheduled for Saturday afternoon

HUNTER, N.D. — As the number one seed in Region One, Northern Cass, advances to the championship after a straight sets victory over Richland.

The two seed, Kindred, took down the three seed, Hankinson, in straight sets.

The Vikings and Jaguars will compete for a spot in the state tournament Saturday at 1 P.M. in Hunter.