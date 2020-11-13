Arrest made after domestic call to Fargo home

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Fargo Police Officers were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. Thursday to the 3200 block of 20th Street South for a domestic involving a man with a shotgun.

Officers were advised 45-year old Cedric Elder, of Fargo, was inside the apartment with a shotgun, and his wife and two children were barricaded in a bedroom.

Officers quickly set up a perimeter on the outside and inside hallways and started communicating with Elder ordering him to open the door.

A short time later, Elder opened the door and attempted to escape by going down a stairwell.

Officers at the bottom of that stairwell and arrested him without incident.

Officers made entry into the apartment and safely located the wife, children, and shotgun.