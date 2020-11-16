RedHawks Honored as Organization of the Year by American Association

First team receiving the award since 2011

FARGO, N.D. – (REDHAWKS PR) The American Association of Independent Professional Baseball has named Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks as the 2020 Organization of Year. This honor is voted on by team representatives from all 12 teams.

In contrast to other non-pandemic years, the 2020 season was unusual due to the fact only six teams played in front of reduced attendance and originally played in three hub cities. The three original cities were Fargo (N.D.), Sioux Falls (S.D.) and Franklin (WI). As the season proceeded, St. Paul (Minn) and Chicago (Ill) teams were able to return and play at their home stadiums. Because the US/Canadian border was closed, the Winnipeg Goldeyes could not return home to Shaw Park and would play all 30 “home” games on the road. With Fargo and Winnipeg being only 221 miles apart and availability of Newman Outdoor Field, the league’s commissioner and the owners approved the Goldeyes to operate and play their home games in Fargo.

“It is an incredible honor for our team to receive the League’s Organization of the Year award, especially with the uncertainty of this past season” said RedHawks President and CEO Brad Thom.

With the addition of 30 Goldeyes games to the existing home game schedule, it meant that the RedHawks office and stadium staff would be working 60 games, (six games a week) for eight weeks in a row. From field maintenance to concessions and public address announcers, it was a lot more time at the ballpark than the traditional 50 regular season games over the span of five months.

Thom continued, “Our entire staff came together in a matter of a few short weeks – to host not one, but two teams this summer! It was a herculean effort to say the least, and I am proud of each and every team member we have on staff.”

This is the first time the RedHawks have won the award since joining the league in 2011.

Preparations are being made for the RedHawks 2021 season and the team’s 25th Anniversary celebration. Schedules, promotions and other information will be released as soon as details are finalized.