Fargo man captured after chase involving stolen vehicle

Hamid Zuri

FARGO (KVRR) – Authorities say a Fargo man is in custody after fleeing law enforcement in a stolen vehicle.

At around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, a Cass County deputy attempted to stop 32-year-old Hamid Zuri for reckless driving on County Road 17 south of Horace.

As law enforcement pursued the vehicle, deputies learned the vehicle was stolen in Richland County.

The chase reached speeds of nearly 100 mph. Deputies and the North Dakota Highway Patrol used spike stripes to stop Zuri on I-29 south of Fargo.

Zuri was taken to the Cass County Jail. He’s being held on suspicion of felony fleeing, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property and driving under suspension.