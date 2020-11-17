Police seek help in locating Moorhead man

Marwan Asaad

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Moorhead Police are asking for help in locating a man who’s been missing since last week.

Marwan Asaad was last seen by his family Nov. 12. He also has not reported to work during this time. He has no known medical conditions.

Asaad speaks very little English. He is from Kurdistan and has been in the U.S. for about one year.

Asaad was last seen wearing a gray winter jacket and black pants. He was a black Hyundai Elantra with Minnesota license DNS 366.

Anyone with information is asked to call Red River Regional Dispatch at 701-451-7660 and ask to speak to the on-duty Moorhead Police Supervisor.