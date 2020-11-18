Moorhead Taking Advantage of Week Before Minnesota’s Dial Back Plan Begins

Spuds will play Volleyball and Football Thursday and Friday before Sports Pause

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Beginning 11:59 Friday night all organized youth and adult sports including association, club, intramural and school sports will pause in Minnesota as part of governor Tim Walz’s four week dial back plan to control the spread of COVID-19.

It puts a stop to high school football one day after section playoffs began and to high school volleyball where most programs have three games left in the regular season. 74 football teams have already forfeited their postseasons due to the virus.

With the rest of the week to finish up fall sports, teams are staying positive and taking advantage of the opportunity.

“Everybody is just trying to figure out how do we culminate this. I just finished up finalizing the football schedule. That was supposed to be played Saturday. That’ll be played Friday night,” Moorhead athletic director Dean Haugo said. “Volleyball, we’re going to play Thursday night and if we win, will play again Friday night so we’ll be able to finish out those fall sports as good as we can. Winter stuff, we have dance underway and they’ll continue to practice through Friday. Our ninth grade boys basketball are in tryouts so they’ll continue to through Friday. Were going to take care of as much work this week as we possibly can. Our theater group, our music groups, they’re all still going. Were going to continue through Friday and doing things safely. Try to keep everybody healthy and then we’ll hit the brakes for what looks like four weeks.”

Plans for when the winter sports can start practicing comes at a later date.. Originally teams were going to play two games a week and that may change.