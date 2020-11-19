Day 1: ND State Volleyball Quarterfinals Recap

The first day of the North Dakota High School State Volleyball tournament wrapped up with eight teams advancing and eight going home

FARGO, N.D. – In the opening round of the North Dakota High School State Volleyball Tournament, a few matches ended in straight sets while others went the distance.

(2) Thompson 3 | Flasher 0

(3) Langdon Edmore Area Munich 3 | Kenmare 0

(W1) Bismarck Century 3 | (E4) Valley City 0

(E2) Fargo Davies 3 | (W3) Mandan 2

(E1) West Fargo 3 | (W4) Bismarck Legacy 1

(5) Northern Cass 3 | (4) Dickinson Trinity 0

(W2) Jamestown 3 | (E3) Sheyenne 2

In Class B, the semifinals are Thompson vs. Langdon and Northern Cass vs. Linton/HMB.

In Class, the semifinals are Davies vs. Bismarck Century and Jamestown vs. West Fargo.

Those matches will go at 4 and 7 P.M. at the FargoDome on Friday with winners going to the State Championship game on Saturday.