Two Bismarck women face attempted murder charges

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/KCND) – Two Bismarck women were arrested for attempted murder, in two separate incidents Wednesday.

Bismarck Police say 32 year-old Jennifer Bozick is accused of trying to run over a 30 year-old woman and a 31 year-old man in the 1800 block of north 23rd Street.

Police say Bozick had children in the car with her. It happened around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday. No one was hurt.

In the other incident, 44 year-old Melanie Limley allegedly hid in the back seat of a car and stabbed a 30 year-old man. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The second incident happened around 11:00 p.m in the 2800 block of Ithaca Drive.