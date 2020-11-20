Man arrested, charged with DUI following police chase

Authorities say Kevin Anderson was trying to drive into oncoming vehicles and brake checking officers

BARNES COUNTY, N.D. — A Fort Ransom man is arrested and charged with DUI after leading police on a chase in Barnes County Friday afternoon.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 49-year-old Kevin Anderson was recklessly driving northbound on Barnes County Road 21, south of Kathryn.

Authorities say he would not stop when they tried to pull him over and created a serious risk to the public and officers.

They say Anderson was trying to drive into oncoming vehicles and brake checking officers.

Because of his risk to the public, troopers tried to utilize tire deflation devices.

A PIT maneuver was eventually used to stop his vehicle.

Anderson is also charged with reckless endangerment, fleeing in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest.

Nobody was hurt.

The incident is still under investigation.