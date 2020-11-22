History In Both ND State Volleyball Championships

Linton HMB and Bismarck Century Volleyball both broke through glass ceilings in winning State Volleyball Titles

FARGO, ND – The North Dakota high school Volleyball state tournament usually brings us some great matches but there isn’t always history made with every win. Thankfully, fans were in for a treat this year.

In class A., Bismarck Century came away winners for the 5th time in the last six seasons, finishing the 2020 campaign undefeated in 22 games after beating West Fargo (3-1). All three of those wins came after the Packers took the opening set by nine points. The Patriots now tie for Grand Forks Red River for the most volleyball state titles won with eight.

Class B. featured some history, too. Linton HMB took home their first volleyball title in program history with a straight sets win over Langdon Edmore Area Munich, winning a pair of those three sets by just two. Like Century, the Lions finished the year without a single loss and, in fact, only loss 3 sets total this season. They were (25-0).