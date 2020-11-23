GoFundMe started for family of Moorhead man found dead

Marwan Asaad's family is seeking the community's help bringing their son home to bury him in Kurdistan. The additional money raised will go towards supporting his wife and their newborn child.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — On November 12th, 28-year old Marwan Asaad went missing.

His loved ones spent the next week doing everything they could to find him.

“The family exhausted all options,” explained Kawar Farok, a community member who was friends with Asaad’s family. “They went to everyone else, called everybody, sought out places of business to see if he is somewhere. They were hoping they would find him alive.”

Unfortunately, on November 19th, their worst fears were confirmed when Asaad was found dead by Moorhead police.

“It was a huge shock and to this day people still remain in that shock,” Farok said.

A new member of the F-M community, Asaad had moved to Moorhead about a year ago after getting married. He left his home and many of those he loved thousands of miles away in Kurdistan.

Devastated by his unexpected death, his family is now asking for just one thing to bring them comfort.

“I know his family back home really wants to bring their son home,” Farok said. “They want to be able to properly bury him back home.”

The Kurdish American Development Organization has started a GoFundMe page to grant Asaad’s family their wish.

They are trying to raise enough to send Marwan home and to also support his wife and their two-month old child who live in Moorhead.

“It was meant for our community,” Farok said. “I know we are a very strong community and I know we can get this done. Our goal in our GoFundMe is $10,000.”

The GoFundMe has already received donations from those outside the F-M community and from Kurds across the U.S.

Farok says he knows this is a difficult time for many, but he is hoping people can find it in their hearts to try to ease this family’s pain and bring their child home to them.

“Nobody imagines this happening in their own family and, unfortunately, it happened in his,” Farok said. “I would love for people to show their compassion and their generosity. Any donation is a good donation.”

Donate to Marwan’s GoFundMe here.