New Opponents for NDSU Men’s Basketball to Start Season

Bison to Play Nevada, Nebraska to open up season

FARGO, N.D. — March 10th was the last time North Dakota State men’s basketball has played a game. It’s when the Bison were crowned Summit League champions. The long awaited return is over, however, it come sooner than planned.

NDSU was set to take part in the MKE Classic starting on Friday with games against Wisconsin-Milwaukee — and Southern Mississippi. However, it’s 2020 and teams are dealing with scheduling games around a pandemic.

Wisconsin-Milwaukee had a COVID-19 outbreak and canceled that tournament. Making the new season opener for the Bison this Wednesday in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The Bison play Nevada on Wednesday and Nebraska on Saturday as part of the Golden Window Classic.

After the Huskers, the Herd turn around and play Loyola Marymount and Minnesota on back-to-back days at the Barn in Minneapolis before playing at number sixth ranked Kansas on December 6th.