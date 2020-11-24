Project focuses on missing, murdered Indigenous peoples

OKLAHOMA CITY – Minnesota and five other states will participate in pilot projects to better coordinate investigative efforts surrounding cases of missing or murdered Indigenous peoples.

Federal prosecutors announced the project, along with Principal Chiefs Chuck Hoskin, Jr. of the Cherokee Nation and David Hill of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.

The Department of Justice created protocols for all investigative agencies to work together and with victims’ families when American Indian or Alaska Native jurisdictional boundaries are crossed.

Similar projects are planned in Alaska, Michigan, Montana, Oklahoma and Oregon.