A Season To Remember For Moorhead High Football

The Spuds finished the shortened 2020 campaign undefeated and set program records along the way

MOORHEAD, MN – In a year where Moorhead High Football earned a spot on SportsCenter’s top ten plays, it only made sense that the Spuds continued wowing everyone by finishing the season atop the class 5A. state football poll.

Kevin Feeney’s quad finished undefeated in seven games and his quarterback, and son, Trey, lead the entire state of Minnesota in passing yards, completions, and 36 touchdowns. The offense lead the state in receptions, yards, and touchdowns. It’s safe to say trey isn’t forgetting this season anytime soon.

“This will be a life long memory,” Trey Feeney said. “I’ll never forget it. It’s just a sign of all the hard work that’s paid off through the years. You know, kind of off last year, we had a chip on our shoulder all summer and stuff. And we carried it through the summer workouts whether that was finishing a rep and whether that was running or lifting, we finished every rep. I have to give a lot of credit to the guys around me, you know. Our offensive line, it’s the not the typical offensive lineman where they want to just run the ball and pound it down your throat.”