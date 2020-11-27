Fargo’s Donny Schatz To Return To Red River Valley Speedway

The ten time World of Outlaws Sprint Car Cup Champion will join the field when they race at the fairgrounds in August of 2021

WEST FARGO, ND – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Cup Series and Fargo native Donny Schatz are making the return to Red River Valley Speedway in 2021. The event is scheduled for August 21st, marking the fifth consecutive year the series hits the 3/8 mile clay oval track. Kyle Larsen claimed the $10,000 winning check last season. Schatz looks for his first victory on the home town track since 2018. The speedway will release its full schedule at a later date.

Schatz tallied the third most points in the world of outlaws sprint cup standings and won five races but it was the first time he hadn’t reached double digits in nine years. He consistently finished towards the top, however, even with the new ford engine that gave him issues towards the beginning of the year.