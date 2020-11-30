Gophers cancel Northwestern game due to COVID-19 outbreak

Game was scheduled for this Saturday

The Minnesota Gophers football game against Northwestern Saturday has been canceled after the University of Minnesota reports 21 players and 26 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since Nov. 19.

The U announced the decision on Monday, saying the team has also paused all team-related activities.

The Northwestern game will not be rescheduled. The Gophers’ only game left this season is at Nebraska on Dec. 12.

This is the second-straight game the Gophers have canceled due to the growing COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Gophers also canceled last Saturday’s game against Wisconsin, the first time since 1906 the rivalry game has not been played.