Gophers cancel Northwestern game due to COVID-19 outbreak
Game was scheduled for this Saturday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The Minnesota Gophers football game against Northwestern Saturday has been canceled after the University of Minnesota reports 21 players and 26 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since Nov. 19.
The U announced the decision on Monday, saying the team has also paused all team-related activities.
The Northwestern game will not be rescheduled. The Gophers’ only game left this season is at Nebraska on Dec. 12.
This is the second-straight game the Gophers have canceled due to the growing COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Gophers also canceled last Saturday’s game against Wisconsin, the first time since 1906 the rivalry game has not been played.