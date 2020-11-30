New Protocols Added for Winter Sports in North Dakota as Practices Begin

Winter sports practice began on Monday

FARGO, N.D. — After a long wait to get back out on the court, ice and the mats, hockey, basketball and wrestling teams in North Dakota can start up again. Teams can continue to practice over the next two weeks until the return to competition on December 14th.

Teams both leading up to and during the season must follow an approved set of guidelines by the NDHSAA while getting ready — for their season.

Masks must be worn at all times by coaches, managers and players on the court, bench or in the locker room.

Something that has been added with winter sports being indoors, each coaching staff has to keep a daily attendance log detailing groups that were in close contact with in six feet for 15 minutes or more to help with contact tracing if a positive test comes to light.

The full set of requirements can be found on the NDHSAA’s website.