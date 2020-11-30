West Fargo Fire Department provides fire safety tips ahead of the holidays

Candles, decorations and heat sources are some of the main causes of a holiday fire.

WEST FARGO, N.D. – West Fargo Fire Department wants to raise awareness about fire safety while you celebrate the holidays.

According to the department, Christmas, New Years Eve and New Years Day are the top three days departments see fires in the United States.

They say these types of fires can be avoidable with some simple safety tips.

Last year, West Fargo crews responded to three fires from November to January.

“If you’re having any decoration at home, they’re away from heat sources. If you’re having candles, if they’re lit candles they should be kept away from other flammable products,” West Fargo Fire Department Chief Dan Fuller said.

The department recommends using battery-operated flameless candles to be safe.