North Dakota’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony goes virtual

BISMARCK, N.D. — Christmas festivities have officially begun in North Dakota.

Gov. Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum ushered in the holiday season with a virtual Christmas tree lighting at the state capitol.

The theme of this year’s tree is “Creating Connections.”

It’s a reminder to reach out and stay socially connected this holiday season even while staying physically apart.

Gov. Burgum says, “We challenge you to create connections this holiday season with others in your community who may be isolated, who may be in need of good conversation or a listening ear.”

Those interested can view the lit tree in person while staying in their vehicles along the driveway of the capitol mall.