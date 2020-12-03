35th Annual Celebration of Lights is held pandemic-style

The Tree of Hope serves as a beacon of light to help erase the stigma of mental illness

FARGO, N.D. — Mental Health America of North Dakota and North Dakota Federation of Families for Children’s Mental Health hosted the 35th annual Celebration of Lights ceremony virtually.

The tree lighting was streamed on Facebook for people to watch safely without leaving their homes.

Former First Lady Jane Sinner did the honors of lighting the tree at West Acres Mall.

The Tree of Hope serves as a beacon of light to help erase the stigma of mental illness.

The event included multiple pre-recorded videos by people around the state, including First Lady Kathryn Burgum.

She says, “For myself, I am so I am so grateful that I have been in recovery from alcohol addiction for over 18 years. This holiday season, share your own story about how mental illness or addiction has touched you or your family’s life.”

To learn more about ending the stigma of mental health and addiction, click here.