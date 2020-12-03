MSHSL approves plan to begin winter sports

The league voted unanimously to resume winter sports as early as December 21st.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Minnesota State High School League voted unanimously to resume winter sports.

There are three options for how to move forward that depend on moves made by the state.

High school sports are on pause until at least December 18th under Governor Tim Walz’s executive order.

If the restrictions are not extended, winter sports can begin practice on December 21st. However, if restrictions continue, the start date will be either January 4th or January 18th.

The board didn’t vote on whether or not to have state tournaments just yet, but it didn’t rule them out.