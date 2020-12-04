Community demands action after racist NDSU students’ Snapchat group resurfaces

FARGO, N.D- Black Lives Matter Fargo-Moorhead and the Minnesota State University Moorhead Black Student Union march at the North Dakota State University campus after racist social media posts made by NDSU students come to light.

“Fifteen days ago many of us didn’t know what happened. But 30 days ago, the administration did,”says Naomi Beske who is representing the Black Lives Matter Fargo Instagram page.

According to Black Lives Matter Fargo-Moorhead, about a month ago the NDSU administration was informed of some students who were part of a Snapchat group that had a racist name and made racist remarks.

“It’s a group of all white males who go to NDSU and they titled the name the n word and they were saying things like we don’t hate blacks we just prefer whites,” says Beske.

Information of the Snapchat group recently resurfaced again after being posted on the Black Lives Matter Fargo Instagram page.

On December 3rd, NDSU President Dean Bresciani released a statement saying in part, “I am writing to address hate speech on our campus. It should go without saying that hate speech has no place on NDSU campus, but I am saying it and saying it loudly.”

Black Lives Matter Fargo-Moorhead, NDSU students and the community decided to march from NDSU’s Memorial Union to Churchill Hall to demand action.

“We want to see real punishment, we want to see what happens with this situation, and we don’t want to see this situation happen ever again,” NDSU freshman Surra Biru said.

Biru is a freshman at NDSU who wanted to march to show support for his community. He also happens to live in Churchill Hall which is the place where the people involved in this incident live.

“I thought it was really sad, because I’ve talked to these people a few times and it was just, it was really shocking. To just find out how close it is to me,” Biru said.

Biru says he hopes NDSU officials take action, if they really want to show they’re inclusive.

“I hope they hold him accountable, I hope they change their policies to kind of more fit the community they want here,” Biru added.