Fargo Force Remain Atop the Western Conference with Series Sweep of Lincoln

Beat the Stars 6-2

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Force remain a top the western conference with a series sweep of the Lincoln Stars improving their record to 7-1-1 on the season.

The Force scored six goals Saturday night to beat the Stars, 6-2, at Scheels Arena. It was the final home game until December 29th.

Next up, its a road trip to Sioux Falls for a match-up with the Stampede next Saturday.