UND Women’s Basketball Falls to 0-3 on the Season

Lost to Montana 86-72

MISSOULA, Mont. – (UND Athletics) Scoring a season-best 44 points in the second half, the University of North Dakota (0-3) clawed back to within four points from a 15-point third quarter deficit to Montana (1-1) Monday night in Missoula. Though the Fighting Hawks capitalized on its transition play to close the gap, the Lady Griz held off UND, 86-72. Julia Fleecs recorded 23 points with nine rebounds while Maggie Manson and Juliet Gordon scored 21 and 13 from the bench, respectively.

North Dakota and Montana battled neck and neck in the first quarter and traded runs for the majority of the first half. An 8-3 run by UND at the end of the first quarter tied the game, 16-16. A quick three-pointer by Fleecs to open the second quarter put the Fighting Hawks on top, 19-16.

In the second period, Juliet Gordon continued where she left off at Montana State, accounting for seven points, including a trey that put UND back on top with 3:51 remaining in the half. However, Montana finished the quarter on a 13-2 run to take a 10-point lead at halftime, 38-28. Fleecs led UND scorers with 11 points.

With the Fighting Hawks down by 10, Maggie Manson – who finished with two points on 1-of-5 shooting in the first half – stepped onto the floor with 6:18 remaining in the period and hit back-to-back threes to lift UND to within eight points with 5:14 remaining, 46-38.

The three-pointers were just the start for Manson, who closed the quarter 5-of-5 from the field with four makes behind the arc to score 14 of North Dakota’s 24 points in the period. With the West Fargo, N.D., native leading the way, the Fighting Hawks entered the final period trailing, 61-52.

Manson’s spark blazed a fire for UND, closing the gap to four points, 66-62, with 5:05 left in regulation as Melissa Leet and Manson nailed a three-pointer and an elbow jumper, respectively. However, the Lady Griz rallied in the final five minutes to outscore North Dakota 20-10, making 12 free throws to UND’s four.

The University of North Dakota will return to action on Friday, Dec. 11 when it heads to Norfolk, Va., to take on Old Dominion. The contest will tip at 5:30 p.m. Central time.